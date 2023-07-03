The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology continues to record more activity from Mayon volcano, with the agency's resident meteorologist saying the volcano is in "intensive care."

"Overall, maaari nating ikumpara ang Mayon na nasa ICU, hindi nag i -improve pero hindi rin nag de deteriorate," Dr Paul Karson Alanis, resident volcanologist of the Phivolcs Mayon Volcano Observatory, said in a radio interview.

In the past 24 hours, Phivolcs has recorded 295) rockfall events, 3 volcanic earthquakes, 2 dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDC) that lasted 2 minutes and 2 lava front collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDC) that generated 200 meters high light-brown plumes.

Alanis said Mayon volcano has emitted 962 tons of sulfur dioxide in the past 24 hours.

The resident volcanologist said Phivolcs issued an advisory urging residents inside the 7 to 8-kilometer extended danger zone of Mayon Volcano to prepare for possible evacuation after pyroclastic density current (PDC) was monitored at the Basud Gully of the volcano, which faces the south and south east quadrants of the volcano.

The said quadrants covers the area of Legazpi City and Daraga, and Santo Domingo in Albay.