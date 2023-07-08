Lava flows from the peak of the Mayon volcano on June 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The active Mayon volcano in Albay province on Saturday showed no signs of cooling down and entered its first month of heightened unrest.

On June 8, state seismologists declared Alert Level 3 on Mayon as it exhibited effusive eruption and threatened to make a hazardous activity.

The seismologists have warned that the volcano's restiveness may persist for months.

The Albay local government has now appealed to the national leadership for help to continue its support for over 20,000 evacuees affected by the Mayon unrest. The province's P32-million calamity fund has run out since it can only finance 15 to 20 days of evacuee's needs.

In its 5 a.m. bulletin on the Mayon volcano, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said that a very slow effusion of lava flow continued, reaching 2.8 kilometers and 1.3 kilometers along the Mi-isi and Bonga Gullies, respectively.

There was lava collapse on both gullies within 3.3 kilometers, and 4 kilometers along the Basud Gully.

Phivolcs also recorded 8 volcanic earthquakes and 303 rockfall events at Mayon.

The Albay volcano spewed 792 tons of toxic sulfur dioxide in a day, with "moderate" plume emissions reaching 1,000 meters tall.

Taal and Kanlaon volcanoes remain under Alert Level 1, as of Saturday.