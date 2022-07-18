Most Filipinos trust 2022 election results: Pulse Asia

Members of the electoral board process the precinct's ballots as voting ends at the Mariano Marcos Memorial Elementary School in Batac, Ilocos Norte on May 9, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Majority of Filipino adults trust that the results of the May 2022 elections are accurate and credible, according to a Pulse Asia survey released Monday.

The June 24 to 27 poll found that 82 percent of respondents had "big trust" of the outcome of the national and local elections, in which trust is most pronounced in Mindanao (96%) and least expressed in Luzon (73%).

Some 4 percent of Filipino adults expressed distrust while 14 percent were undecided on the issue, according to the survey results.

The survey comes as President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio were declared winners of the May 9 elections.

Meanwhile, most Filipino adults or 89 percent are satisfied with the automated voting system, which Pulse Asia said is the predominant sentiment in every area and class.

The rest of respondents are either dissatisfied with the automated voting system (4%) or are ambivalent on the matter, which is 7 percent.

The survey also found that nearly all Filipino adults who participated in the 2022 elections considered it easy using the vote counting machines.

Pulse Asia said the faster release of electoral results was the most often cited primary benefit of the automation of elections in the country.

A huge majority of Filipino adults or 89 percent are in favor of using the automated voting system in future elections, the pollster said.

Pulse Asia said the poll, which was conducted using face-to-face interviews among 1,200 respondents, had a ±2.8 percent error margin at the 95 percent confidence level.

