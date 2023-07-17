Survey shows 75 pct of Filipinos favor US-PH ties in West PH Sea: Zubiri

MANILA -- Seventy five percent of Filipinos favor the strengthening of military ties between the Philippines and the US in relation to the West Philippine Sea issue, based on a survey by Pulse Asia, Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said Monday.

According to the Pulse Asia survey result sent by Zubiri, 75 percent of respondents said they are in favor when asked: “Are you in favor or not in favor of strengthening the military ties between the United States and the Philippines amid security tensions in the West Philippine Sea?”

Only 14 percent of respondents are not in favor, based on the survey result.

The survey was conducted from June 19 to 23.

"Napakalaki ng disparity... Ibig pong sabihin, nagagalit na po ang ating mga kababayan... Sawang-sawa na po sila sa pagpasok ng Tsina dito sa ating bansa," Zubiri said.

The survey was released as the country celebrates the 7th year of the landmark 2016 ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration that invalidated China’s claims in the South China Sea.

On July 12, 2016, the Philippines won its 3-year legal battle against China after the PCA validated the latter's sweeping claims over almost the entire South China Sea.

But seven years on, China still disregards the PCA ruling, despite being a party to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and repeated calls from members of the international community that assert the award is binding.

