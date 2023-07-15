Lava flows from the peak of Mayon volcano on June 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Residents near the quietly erupting Mayon volcano in Albay on Saturday were told to prepare for possible evacuation due to the threat of mudflow or lahar amid the continuous monsoon rains strengthened by tropical storm Dodong.

"Buong paligid ng bulkan maghanda," Teresito Bacolcol, chief of the seismology office Phivolcs, told TeleRadyo Serbisyo when asked about the areas near Mayon that should be on the lookout for possible deadly mudflows.

In 2006, Mayon mudflows killed around 1,300 people amid the onslaught of Typhoon Reming, he said.

Some 20,00 residents inside the volcano's danger zone have fled their homes since Mayon's status was raised to Alert Level 3, which means explosive activity is possible within weeks or even days. As of Saturday, the volcano's alert level has not changed.

Mudflow or lahar, which contains hardened volcanic materials such as superhot lava and ash, could reach waterways and river channels near the volcano when heavy rains continue, Bacolcol warned.

He told leaders to prepare evacuation plans for residents living near rivers should an event happen.

"Kung nasa dalisdis lamang po sila ng bulkan na nasa taas, hindi po ito makaka-damage. Pero kung tuloy-tuloy ang pag-ulan puwede silang bumagsak katulad nung nangyari noong 2006," the Phivolcs chief said.

"Recurring kasi itong lahar so more or less medyo aware na po 'yung mga tao dito," he added.

Scattered rain showers and thunderstorms could hit the Bicol Region and parts of Luzon, state weather bureau PAGASA said Saturday.

RUMBLING PERSISTS

Effusive eruption continues over Mayon volcano, which spewed 2,132 tons of toxic sulfur dioxide in a day, according to Phivolcs' 5 a.m. bulletin on Saturday.

Phivolcs detected 39 volcanic earthquakes and 362 rockfall events during the latest monitoring.

Five Pyroclastic Density Current (PDC) events were also recorded by Phivolcs.

PDCs are a mixture of volcanic particles, hot gases, and ash that rush down the volcanic slopes at high speeds.