MANILA -- President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. was advised to cancel his trip to Apayao province due to inclement weather, Malacañang said on Saturday, hours before his supposed arrival in the Cordillera region.

“Due to inclement weather, the PSG (Presidential Security Group) has advised to cancel the President’s visit to Apayao today,” Press Secretary Cheloy Garafil told reporters in a text message.

Marcos Jr. was scheduled to attend the commemoration of the 36th Cordillera Day in Apayao.

PAGASA earlier said that tropical depression Dodong could become a tropical storm on July 15, but lifted all wind signals early Saturday as it barreled away from the Philippines.

While “Dodong” is forecast to leave the Philippine area of responsibility between Saturday afternoon and early Sunday, the state weather bureau said rains will persist in different parts of the country due to the southwest monsoon or habagat.

