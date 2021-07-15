Why MMDA is hesitant to reimpose number coding

Members of the Philippine National Police-Highway Patrol Group stop vehicles in the middle of EDSA, Metro Manila's main thoroughfare, as they come down from the Ortigas flyover on April 15, 2020. Fernando G. Sepe Jr., ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Metropolitan Manila Development Authority chair Benhur Abalos on Thursday said the agency has yet to reimpose the number coding scheme in the capital region as this could lead to more crowding in public transportation vehicles.

The number of private vehicles plying Metro Manila's major thoroughfares this year is at 399,000, about 6,000 automobiles below the 405,000 vehicles pre-pandemic, Abalos told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"Kung ibabalik natin ang number coding, karamihan sa atin na iisa lang ang sasakyan ay magji-jeep at magbu-bus," he said.

(If we will resume number coding, most of the people who only have one vehicle will ride jeeps and buses.)

"Ang iyong kotse ay ang iyong personal health bubble. Ibig sabihin, kung nandiyan ka sa kotse mo, protektado ka maski papaano," he said.

(Your car is your personal health bubble. It means that while you are inside your car, you are somehow protected.)

If number coding would be reimposed, several motorists may also resort to carpooling, Abalos said.

"Baka magsiksikan sa kotse, magsama na kung sino at baka magkahawahan," he said.

(They might crown into one car, ride with other strangers and transmit the virus.)

Even without the number coding scheme, traffic in Metro Manila has so far been "manageable," the MMDA chief said.

"Dati sa southbound ang takbo ay 11 kilometers per hour. Sa ngayon po ay 27 kilometers per hour," he said.

(Before the speed of cars running on the southbound lane is at 11 kilometers per hour. Now, it's at 27 kilometers per hour.)

"Mas mabilis pa rin kung ikukumpara mo from pre-pandemic," he said.

(It's still faster compared to the speed pre-pandemic.)

Abalos did not say when Metro Manila mayors would decide on whether or not to reimpose the number coding system.

The number coding scheme has been suspended since last year, after parts of the Philippines was placed on lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.