DOTr: Driver, passengers required to wear anti-virus mask inside vehicle

Only those driving solo allowed to have no mask inside vehicle
MANILA — Occupants of a vehicle are required to wear anti-virus masks even if they are from the same household, the Department of Transportation said on Friday.
A driver can only do away with face masks if he or she is traveling alone. If a driver has passengers, they are all required to wear masks, said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade.
"Mahirap i-monitor iyon katulad ng sinasabi ng ating mga kasamahan, papaano mo mamo-monitor iyong 2 o 3 na kasama mo sa oto, na kasama sa bahay, kaya nagi-generic numerical requirement ka na lang," he told reporters.
(It is difficult to monitor what our colleagues are saying, how can you monitor the 2, 3 people who are in the car with you, if they are really from the same household. This is why we just have a generic numerical requirement.)
More details to follow.
- Report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News
