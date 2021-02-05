Home  >  News

DOTr: Driver, passengers required to wear anti-virus mask inside vehicle

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 05 2021 01:47 PM | Updated as of Feb 05 2021 01:50 PM

LTO officers hand out leaflets about land transportation laws to motorists along Quezon Avenue in Quezon City on Feb. 2, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News 

 Only those driving solo allowed to have no mask inside vehicle

MANILA — Occupants of a vehicle are required to wear anti-virus masks even if they are from the same household, the Department of Transportation said on Friday.

A driver can only do away with face masks if he or she is traveling alone. If a driver has passengers, they are all required to wear masks, said Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade. 

"Mahirap i-monitor iyon katulad ng sinasabi ng ating mga kasamahan, papaano mo mamo-monitor iyong 2 o 3 na kasama mo sa oto, na kasama sa bahay, kaya nagi-generic numerical requirement ka na lang," he told reporters. 

(It is difficult to monitor what our colleagues are saying, how can you monitor the 2, 3 people who are in the car with you, if they are really from the same household. This is why we just have a generic numerical requirement.)

More details to follow. 

- Report from Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News 

