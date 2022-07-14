Students prepare to enter their classrooms at the Jose Magsaysay Elementary School (JMES) in Makati City on March 30, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) will not prescribe a class size once in-person classes resume at full capacity by November, Vice President Sara Duterte said Thursday.

Despite the absence of a prescribed class size, the agency is still requiring schools to ensure that health and safety protocols against COVID-19 are followed during the classroom sessions, said Duterte, who is also the DepEd secretary.

“Hindi po kami naglagay ng exact size ng class [sa department order] dahil iba-iba po yung situation ng lahat ng mga schools natin. There are no schools na pare-pareho sila exactly sa kanilang classrooms and sa kanilang teachers,” Duterte told reporters in an ambush interview.

Duterte was referring to the recently-issued DepEd Order No. 34, which mandates public and private basic education schools to shift to 5 days of in-person classes per week starting November 2.

Distance and blended learning will no longer be allowed beyond the said date, according to the order.

“Ang inilagay natin doon [sa order] at in-approve din ng Pangulo during the Cabinet meeting is that physical distancing shall be implemented whenever possible,” she said.

During the interview, Duterte reiterated a rule in the order that prohibits students and school personnel from eating inside the school if space is limited.

“Naglagay lang din po kami doon ng guide about eating dahil ito po yung isa sa mga instances na nagtatanggal tayo ng mask, na eating together should be prohibited and kung limited yung spaces doon sa loob ng eskwelahan,” she said.

Education Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III has said it is up to the DepEd’s regional directors to determine how physical distancing and other health protocols would be followed in schools.

The coming school year is scheduled to open on August 22, with the enrolment period running from July 25 up to the first day of classes.

Several groups and parents have expressed doubts over the return to full in-person classes, citing fears over the continuing threat of COVID-19.

In-person classes resumed in basic education in late 2021 in nearly 300 “pilot” schools, albeit at a limited capacity. Last February, the DepEd kicked off an “expansion,” allowing more schools to hold physical classes.

