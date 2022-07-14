DND: Russian chopper deal up for review

Paratroopers of the Hungarian Army’s 24th Gergely Bornemissza Scout Regiment prepare for a take-off aboard a Mi-17 helicopter during their drill at the airport of Hajduszoboszlo, Hungary, 11 May 2022 (issued 12 May 2022). The paratroopers made their jumps from heights between 500 and 3,000 meters as a tribute to late Staff Sergeant Szabolcs Gal, a member of the Hungarian Armed Forces world champion parachute team, of the 86th Szolnok Helicopter Base. EPA-EFE/Zsolt Czegledi

MANILA — The Department of National Defense will review all of its ongoing projects, including the purchase of military helicopters from Russia worth P12.7 billion, its spokesperson said Thursday.

This comes as Defense Secretary Jose Faustino took over the helm of the agency this month, DND spokesperson Arsenio Andolong said.

"'Yang [Mil] Mi-17, along with other procurement projects na inabot ng Marcos administration will be subject to review," he said. "So, naka-status quo siya ngayon. Termination wala pa naman akong nababalitaan."

In March, Faustino's predecessor and now Bases Conversion and Development Authority chief Delfin Lorenzana said the contract for the procurement of heavy-lift helicopters from Russia was signed in November.

A downpayment of an undisclosed amount has also been made in January.

Andolong described as "customary" the planned review of the agency's ongoing projects, especially big-ticket items, under the new administration.

"Kasi siyempre he (Faustino) has to be aware kung ano 'yung mga projects na inabot niya kasi may budgetary considerations 'yan," he said.

The new DND chief, he added, also has the option to cancel or terminate contracts if they were found disadvantageous to the government.

Andolong said the planned review of contracts is "not borne out of any suspicion".

Russia invaded Ukraine in February, displacing millions of people and triggering a humanitarian crisis.

Kyiv said it would take at least $750 billion to rebuild after the widespread destruction inflicted by Russian forces.

The Philippines earlier voted in favor of the UN General Assembly resolution that demanded for Russia to stop its attack on Ukraine.

RELATED VIDEO