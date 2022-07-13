MANILA –– A resolution seeking to investigate the alleged "culture of abuse, harassment, and violence" at the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA) has been filed at the Senate, following claims of students from the state institution.

PHSA, commonly known as Makiling, is a government-run high school with a special curriculum for "training and honing future artists and cultural leaders."

In a statement issued Wednesday, Sen. Risa Hontiveros said she instructed the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

"It is imperative that the Senate... initiate a thorough but expeditious investigation on the matter to ensure that PHSA and other educational institutions are safe spaces, especially with the upcoming blended/face-to face-classes in August,” the resolution stated.

Hontiveros seeks “to determine the lapses and to propose corresponding reforms to improve implementation of the Safe Spaces Act and other child protection policies.”

“Pangalawang tahanan ang turing sa mga paaralan kaya dapat ligtas at panatag tayong mga magulang kapag ipinagkakatiwala natin ang ating mga anak... Walang puwang dito ang mga mapang-abuso,” Hontiveros said.

[Schools are our children's second home. These institutions that parents entrust their children with must be a safe space. There should be no room for abuse.]

On Monday, Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte asked the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to provide a "comprehensive report on the issue as soon as possible," adding the Department of Education "does not tolerate abuses in any form."

The issue stemmed from a June 2022 VICE World News report that some current and former students of the PHSA in Laguna claimed experiencing sexual, verbal, and emotional abuse from some teachers and staff of the institution. The abuses allegedly continued for years.

Current students and alumni signed a letter in January this year urging the PHSA administration to ensure the campus would be safe from abuse.

PHSA administration previously described as “unfair” and “sweeping” articles portraying the state-run school as a “haven for abuse.”

It promised to introduce measures to ensure the safety and well-being of their students.

"The PHSA management and community are currently working hand in hand together with DepEd in making sure that its environment is safe for its employees and students. We will be in constant communication with DepEd and will implement protocols to ensure safe spaces for everyone," it said in a statement on Tuesday.