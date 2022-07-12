DOJ, NBI to heed VP Sara’s request to probe PHSA

Vice President-elect Sara Duterte delivers a speech after taking her oath of office as the 15th Vice President of the Philippines during the inauguration ceremony in Davao City on June 19, 2022. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo/file

MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) will order the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) to prioritize the probe on alleged abuses at the Philippine High School for the Arts (PHSA), following a request from Education Secretary and Vice President Sara Duterte.

“We will help VP Sara,” Remulla told reporters in a message Tuesday.

Duterte, on July 11, wrote to the NBI asking for a “comprehensive report on the issue.”

NBI officer-in-charge Medardo de Lemos confirmed that his agency received Duterte’s letter.

“Yes. We received the request at pa-imbestigahan namin agad ito… Kahapon dumating at ibinigay natin [sa] deputy for investigation with instruction to form a special team and act with dispatch. They are directed to submit report within 7 days,” he said in a message to reporters.

In a separate statement, NBI spokesperson Gisele Garcia-Dumlao said they “have already referred the case for investigation to one of our Investigative Divisions.”

The issue stemmed from a June 2022 VICE World News report that some current and former students of the Philippine High School for the Arts in Laguna claimed experiencing sexual, verbal, and emotional abuse from some teachers and staff of the institution.

Current students and alumni signed a letter in January this year urging the PHSA administration to ensure the campus would be safe from abuse.

Child rights advocates have urged authorities to probe the allegations of sexual abuse and harassment.

PHSA administration did not respond to request for comments Tuesday but it previously described as “unfair” and “sweeping” articles portraying the state-run school as a “haven for abuse.”

It promised to introduce measures to ensure the safety and well-being of their students.