Students walk along the road in the most affected area of Marawi City to reach their madrassa on the other side of town on Oct. 15, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Scotland's former first minister Lord Jack Mcconnell on Wednesday urged the Philippines to find permanent homes for families displaced by the Marawi siege 6 years ago.

Mcconnell is back in Manila to support the years-long peace process in the Bangsamoro region. He is one of the international experts who provides support to the UK government’s program on the Bangsamoro peace process.

"That is not the way that families should be living in 2023 and it's been far too long now," he told ANC's "Headstart".

"But also, [it] can spread discontent and anger if people are left in that situation for far too long."

Mcconnell warned the Philippine government could risk another eruption of "violence" in the region if it failed to address the issue.

"So, I think as a responsibility on a human level to make sure that people are able to get back in proper homes as quickly as possible and also a responsibility for the overall peace of the region," he said.

Latest data obtained by ABS-CBN News show almost 50,000 families remained displaced.

Mcconnell's visit comes days after the Philippine government and the Moro Islamic Liberation Front renewed their commitment to enforce the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro.

Marawi City was reduced to rubble during a 5-month war against Islamic State-inspired homegrown terrorists in May 2017.