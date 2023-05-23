Home  >  News

Sakripisyo ng mga sundalo inalala sa ika-6 anibersaryo ng Marawi siege

Posted at May 23 2023 08:46 PM

Ngayon ang ika-6 anibersaryo ng Marawi siege. Maraming buhay ang isinakripisyo, makamit lang ang kapayapaan laban sa teroristang grupong Maute. Sa kabila ng pangungulila, buong pusong ipinagmamalaki ng mga pamilya ang mga sundalong nagbubuwis ng kanilang buhay. Nagpa-Patrol, Bianca Dava. TV Patrol, Martes, 23 Mayo 2023. 

