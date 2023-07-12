DOH detects 814 new cases of omicron subvariants

Passengers traveling via the MRT-3 North Avenue station in Quezon City wear face masks in light of the upheld mask mandate within train lines on April 25, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Department of Health has detected 814 new cases of omicron COVID-19 subvariants.

Based on the agency's latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report, 785 were classified as XBB, 20 as BA.2.3.20, 1 case each as BA.2.75 and XBC, and 7 as other omicron sublineages.

The new XBB cases include 65 XBB.1.5 cases, 206 XBB.1.16 cases, 135 XBB.1.9.1 cases, 35 XBB.1.9.2 cases and 254 XBB.2.3 cases.

These are results of the latest sequencing run conducted by the University of the Philippines - Philippine Genome Center Main and Mindanao from June 30 to July 7.

The DOH said all detected XBB subvariants were local cases from all regions except Region 8, while BA.2.3.20 cases were from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4B, 5, 9, 11, 12, and CAR.

Meanwhile, the recently detected BA.2.75 case was detected in Region 7 while the lone XBC case was detected in Region 12, it added.

As of July 11, the Philippines has 6,152 active COVID-19 cases, the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker showed.

Of some 4.168 million infections logged since the start of the pandemic, more than 66,000 led to death.

