DOH logs 2,510 COVID-19 cases from July 3-9

Posted at Jul 10 2023 08:12 PM

Children swim along Pasig River in Manila to cool off from the summer heat on July 6, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File
MANILA — The Philippines recorded 2,510 COVID-19 cases in the past week, the Department of Health's latest case bulletin showed Monday.

From July 3-9, an average of 359 daily infections were reported in the country, which is 9 percent lower compared to the previous week.

Of the latest infections, some 44 cases were considered severe or critical, the DOH's latest case bulletin showed.

As of Monday, a total of 382 cases or 9.3 percent of total COVID-19 admissions were in severe and critical condition, the agency added.

At least 244 or 12.3 percent of intensive care unit beds for COVID patients were occupied. The non-ICU bed utilization rate was 17.4 percent.

During the past week, there were no deaths verified by the DOH.

Based on the DOH's tracker, the Philippines has 6,606 active COVID-19 cases as of July 9.

More than 3 years since the pandemic broke out, some 4.168 million coronavirus infections have been recorded in the country. At least 66,484 people have succumbed to the virus.

