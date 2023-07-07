DOH: 1,382 new cases of omicron subvariants detected

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of a cell (gold) infected with the Omicron strain of SARS-CoV-2 virus particles (pink), isolated from a patient sample. Image captured at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Maryland. Credit: NIAID

MANILA — The Philippines has detected 1,382 new cases of omicron COVID-19 subvariants, according to the Department of Health.

Based on the agency's latest COVID-19 biosurveillance report, 1,251 were classified as XBB, 46 as BA.2.3.20, 35 as BA.5, 6 as XBC, 3 as BA.2.75, 1 case as BA.4, and 40 as other omicron sublineages.

The new XBB cases include. 139 XBB.1.5 cases, 217 XBB.1.16 cases, 366 XBB.1.9.1 cases, 60 XBB.1.9.2 cases and 326 XBB.2.3 cases.

These are results of the latest sequencing run conducted by the Baguio General Hospital Medical Center and University of the Philippines - Philippine Genome Center Visayas from June 26 to 29.

The DOH said all detected XBB subvariants were local cases from all regions except Region 6, while BA.2.3.20 cases were from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 4B, 5, 7, 11, 12, CAR, Caraga, and NCR.

Meanwhile, detected BA.5 cases were from Regions 1, 2, 3, 4A, 5, 7, CAR, and NCR, while XBC cases were from Regions 1, 12, and NCR, the agency said.

The 3 BA.2.75 cases were from Regions 4B, CAR, and NCR, and the lone BA.4 case was detected in Region 4B, it added.

As of July 6, the country has 6,771 active COVID-19 cases, the DOH's COVID-19 Tracker showed.

Of some 4.166 million infections tallied since the start of the pandemic, more than 66,000 led to death.

RELATED VIDEO