MANILA — The weekly COVID-19 positivity rate in Metro Manila further decreased to 4.2 percent as of July 8, according to pandemic monitor OCTA Research.

OCTA Research fellow Dr. Guido David said the capital region's positivity rate was 4.8 percent on July 1.

Positivity rate refers to the percentage of COVID-19 tests that come out positive.

The World Health Organization recommends a 5-percent threshold for COVID-19 positivity rate.

Guido also said positivity rates went up in Camarines Sur, Oriental Mindoro, Palawan, Quezon, Rizal and Zambales.

Meanwhile, positivity rates decreased in Bulacan and Cavite.

The health department earlier said it does not consider positivity rate as the "sole criterion" in monitoring the country's COVID-19 situation.

For the agency, there are many factors to consider as to an area’s increase in coronavirus infections.

The Philippines on Monday recorded 258 fresh COVID-19 cases, bringing its tally to 4,168,267. Of the figure, some 6,437 are active COVID-19 cases.

