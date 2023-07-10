MANILA — The Department of Justice (DOJ) has flagged a human trafficking raid conducted by the Philippine National Police (PNP) in Las Piñas last month which “rescued” some 2,000 alleged trafficking victims.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla faulted the PNP Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG) for failing to coordinate with the DOJ’s Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking (IACAT) and for pushing through with the raid despite the supposed lack of evidence.

“Walang specific grounds para hulihin ang tao. Walang specific complainants…Basta raid lang, raid. Pumasok lang sila parang mangingisda,” Remulla told the media after meeting his undersecretaries, assistant secretaries and unit heads at the DOJ on Monday.

“Yan ang sinasabi namin dati pa. Yung nangyari sa Pampanga, nag-usap kami sa taas, sinabi na namin, mag-case buildup tayo bago pa tayo pumasok sa ganyan kasi kami bibigyan niyo ng responsibilidad. Hindi kami papayag na maglagay o magtanim ng ebidensya kahit kanino,” he added.

(There were no specific grounds for the arrest, no specific complainants. They went there just to fish. That's what we have been saying for a long time. We previously agreed to build a case even before we do that. We will not agree with planting evidence on anyone.)

The 5 suspects, who were all Chinese, have been “released for further preliminary investigation,” which means that they will still be allowed to file their counteraffidavits and present their side before any criminal charge is lodged in court.

Of the more than 2,000 individuals “rescued,” around 1,100 are still in the Las Piñas POGO facility.

Remulla said the Filipinos were allowed to go home while foreigners without visas were already sent home.

Foreigners with visas, however, will still have to go through visa cancellation proceedings before they can go back to their countries.

Remulla blamed a culture of “arrests” within the PNP for what happened.

“Ang dati kasi naging ugali ng kapulisan natin, huli nang huli, kahit walang kaso. Pagka wala nang mailagay na kaso, naglalagay ng ebidensya. Kaya lang di na nila magawa ngayon yun. Hindi kami papayag dito, di ba? Kaya nagkakaproblema sila,” he said.

“Manghuhuli ka nang walang kaso? Ano, magtatanim ka ng kaso? Hindi pwede sa DOJ. Hindi ako papayag dyan. Kaya ngayon nagkakaproblema sila,” he added.

(Before, police would just keep arresting even without a case. If there is no case, they plant evidence. They can no longer do that. We will not allow that. That's why they're having problems.)

The Justice secretary said they were trying to address this culture by implementing new procedures under a new DOJ department circular which mandates prosecutors to take an active role in gathering evidence and building the case.

Human trafficking is one of the cases where coordination between prosecutors and law enforcers is required under the circular.

“May pag-uusap DOJ at ACG ng PNP na bago kumilos ay mag-case buildup muna para tayo ay magraid at tayo ay manghuli, ang lahat ng ating huhulihin ay pihadong may ebidensya laban sa kanila. Hindi po ito nasunod,” the Justice chief said.

“Tumuloy po sila at ngayon, marami hong nakabinbin na hindi mai-file na kaso sapagkat wala hong ebidensya na kumpleto. Yan ang isa sa mga problema. Kaya mag-uusap kami muli ng PNP-ACG tungkol sa bagay na ito,” he said.

(The DOJ and PNP-ACG agreed to build a case before we do raids, everyone we arrest should have evidence against them. This was not followed. They pushed through with that, so many are pending without complete evidence. That's why we will talk again about this.)

Remulla said he has yet to talk to the PNP chief over this matter.

The raid took place on June 26, the same day the DOJ and PNP-NCR conducted the first training on case buildup in compliance with the new DOJ department circular.