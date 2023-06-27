Home > News 2,700 human trafficking victims rescued in Las Piñas POGO raid ABS-CBN News Posted at Jun 27 2023 10:00 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Hundreds of foreigners were among alleged human trafficking victims rescued by police in the city of Las Piñas. Authorities believe they were forced to carry out various scams. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 27, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight Las Pinas human trafficking POGO Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations /video/news/06/27/23/doj-denies-rep-teves-motion-to-inhibit/video/news/06/27/23/critics-slam-gadons-appointment-as-presidential-adviser/news/06/27/23/psa-over-70-m-issued-with-physical-digital-natl-id/sports/06/27/23/oliver-almadro-staying-put-as-ateneo-coach-for-now/news/06/27/23/malaysia-wins-149-billion-sultan-case-in-dutch-courts