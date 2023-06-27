Home  >  News

2,700 human trafficking victims rescued in Las Piñas POGO raid

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 27 2023 10:00 PM

Hundreds of foreigners were among alleged human trafficking victims rescued by police in the city of Las Piñas.

Authorities believe they were forced to carry out various scams. - The World Tonight, ANC, June 27, 2023
