Phil-Asian Gaming Expo features offshore games targetting bettors outside the Philippines. 📷: Jessica Fenol, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- The Philippine National Police-Anti Cybercrime Group (PNP-ACG) says four Chinese fugitives were among the persons arrested in a police sweep in Las Piñas last week.

In a text message, PNP-ACG spokesperson Capt. Michelle Sabino confirmed the arrests, but did not provide details.

The PNP is currently in the process of filing charges against several hundred foreign workers and local contacts apprehended in the sweep at a Philippine Offshore Gaming Operator (POGO) center in Las Piñas.

The PNP said it also prevented an escape attempt by several foreigners.

Meanwhile, a lawyer for some of the apprehended individuals has decried the alleged maltreatment by police of several foreign nationals in the raid.

Atty. Ananias Vargas, counsel for Xinchuang Technologies Inc., wrote to police appealing for humanitarian assistance for POGO workers allegedly injured in the scuffle.

"We seriously condemn this exhibition of police brutality against these unarmed foreign nationals, and declare that the use of force is not commensurate with the necessity to prevent escape, as you claim in your press statement. We also condemn your police officers on the ground’s continued refusal to allow the entry of an ambulance to transport these seriously injured and wounded to the nearest treatment facility," Vargas wrote in the letter.

PNP Public Information Officer chief BGen Redrico Maranan has denied that police were heavy handed in their response to the attempted escape.

In a text message to ABS-CBN News, Maranan says maximum tolerance was implemented throughout the operation.

"The PNP remains committed to upholding the human rights for all, regardless of race or nationality. Our men are professionals and will only act in accordance to the relevant laws of the land," Maranan said.

He added that they have put up PNP Human Rights assistance desks and health stations in the area.