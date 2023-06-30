Home  >  News

PNP asked to free workers rescued from POGO

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jul 01 2023 03:21 AM

Philippine police are asked to release workers they rescued from an alleged offshore gaming operator in Las Pinas City. Details from Adrian Ayalin.—The World Tonight, ANC, June 30, 2023
