President Ferdinand Marcos' Jr, who tested positive for COVID-19 this week, has greatly improved with only with only mild symptoms with “no fever, no loss of taste and smell sensation", his lead physician said over the weekend.

Press Secretary Trixie Cruz-Angeles said lead physician, Dr. Samuel Zacate, visited Marcos on Saturday and noted the President’s throat was clear of any inflammation and most important, there was “no sign of respiratory distress or pneumonia.”

“His personal doctor, Dr. Zacate, reported Saturday that the President is doing well and very much in stable condition,” Angeles said.

According to the latest health bulletin, the chief executive’s “vital signs are within normal limit and he will be subjected to further laboratory examination as may be needed” based on the President’s progress.

The President was advised to undergo home isolation for seven days in compliance with the Department of Health protocol for fully-vaccinated individuals.

Home medications for the President were being continued and he is under close monitoring by Dr. Zacate until the completion of his home isolation period.

Marcos tested positive of Covid-19 on Friday, July 8, after experiencing mild fever, nasal stuffiness, nasal itchiness and mild occasional non-productive cough.

This is the second time that Marcos tested positive for Covid-19. The first was during the height of the pandemic in 2020 wherein hundreds of thousands of Filipinos contracted the virus

The press secretary said Marcos continues to work in isolation, giving out directives to his cabinet officials in the comfort of his home.



During his virtual message to mayors and governors on Friday when he started his isolation, the President emphasized the importance of a booster campaign rollout in order to safely resume face-to-face classes and fully reopen the economy.



"So let us return to the idea of what we did last year na magkaroon ulit ng vaccine rollout. Gawin na natin ito para makatiyak na tayo. At pagka maging matagumpay ang ating booster rollout ay makikita naman natin siguro puwede na nating ibaba ang mga alert level, puwede na nating gawing optional ang mask," Marcos said.



“Pero hindi po natin gagawin ’yan hanggang maliwanag na maliwanag na safe na talaga. Dahil although so far maganda naman ang takbo, hindi naman napupuno ang mga ospital. Ngunit kung hindi tayo maingat, mapupunta na naman tayo doon,” he added.

Marcos wants local government units to conduct large-scale immunization drive for booster shot targeting school children so they can safely go back to school either August or September.