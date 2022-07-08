US wishes Marcos Jr. recovery from COVID-19

MANILA—The United States government on Friday wished Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. good health and recovery from COVID-19.

“We here at the Embassy, as well as our partners in the United States, look forward to working closely with President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos, Jr. and his team to secure a prosperous, healthy, and safe future for the peoples of both our nations,” US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Heather Variava said in her speech during a reception to mark the 246th anniversary of US Independence.

"We wish the new President good health and a safe recovery."

Marcos "has a slight fever, but he is otherwise okay," Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles said in a press conference earlier Friday.

Marcos Jr. will be isolated for 7 days since the time he tested positive for COVID-19, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

This was not the first time the President contracted the pathogen. In 2020, Marcos was among the first high-profile politicians to test positive for COVID-19, just days since the virus first entered the Philippines.

Variava, meanwhile, noted how the US and Philippines overcame challenges over the past two years, including the COVID-19 pandemic, pointing out the US’ donation of more than 33 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the Philippines with 300,000 more doses arriving just last week and more on the way.

“Together, as friends, partners, and allies, the United States and the Philippines have come so far in confronting the pandemic and related challenges over the past two years. Americans and Filipinos around the world have worked hand-in-hand and stood united as we tackled these challenges,” she said.

She spoke of the importance of the ongoing US-Philippine cooperation in addressing “some of the most pressing issues of our time” and looks forward to more partnerships in trade and investment, protecting marine and terrestrial resources, tackling the climate crisis, supporting peace and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region, and partnering on clean energy solutions, among others.

Notable guests in the reception included Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo, Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Jose Victor Chan Gonzada, Ambassador to US Jose Manuel Romualdez, Apostolic Nuncio to the Philippines Archbishop Charles John Brown, House Speaker Martin Romualdez, Sen. Robin Padilla and his wife Mariel, and Senator Koko Pimentel and his wife Kathryn.

