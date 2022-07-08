Marcos Jr., Dutertes mourn Abe's assassination

Japan Prime Minister Abe Shinzo listens to the discussions during a bilateral meeting with the Philippines at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City on November 13, 2017. Karl Norman Alozno, Malacanang Photo/File

MANILA—President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Friday expressed his" shock and deep sadness" over the death of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo.

Abe, 67, was shot at a campaign event in Nara, Japan, authorities confirmed earlier Friday.

"On behalf of the Philippine Government and the Filipino people, among whom he counts many friends and admirers, I offer my most profound sympathies to his family and the entire Japanese nation," Marcos Jr. said in a statement on his Facebook page.

He called the late Japanese leader "a devoted friend and a supporter of the Philippines".

"The decisive and effective assistance he extended to the Philippines and the warmth he demonstrated in the numerous visits he made to our country will never be forgotten, and will be written as one of the most exceptional periods in our bilateral history," Marcos said.

"I earnestly hope and pray for strength for the Japanese nation during this time of mourning."

Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio also conveyed her condolences to Abe's family, saying his assassination "exposes the dark side of humanity."

"He was a strong ally and a friend of the Philippines, and the immensity of his love and kindness for the Filipinos has been demonstrated many times over through Japan’s support for our growth and development," she said in a statement.

Former President Rodrigo Duterte also mourned Abe, whom the former regarded as his "dear friend" many times during his term as the Philippines' Chief Executive.

"I extend my sincerest condolences to his wife, Madame Akie, and family on this tragedy. I also join the Japanese people in mourning his loss and in condemning the senseless act of violence," he said in a statement.

Duterte recalled that after he won the 2016 presidential elections, Abe was the first foreign leader to visit the Philippines and was the only head of state abroad to visit his home in Davao City.

"For this, I will always hold him close to my heart and cherish the moments we have shared together. It is my hope that, as we remember his legacy, we will continue to learn and draw from his dedication to duty and remarkable leadership moving forward," he said.

Abe was delivering a speech ahead of Japan's elections on Sunday when he was shot by a former Japanese soldier with a homemade gun. The suspect reportedly admitted his crime.

Japan's longest-serving leader, Abe held office in 2006 for one year and again from 2012 to 2020.

He was forced to step down due to the debilitating bowel condition ulcerative colitis.

Abe visited the Philippines at least 4 times between 2013 and 2017.—With a report from Agence France-Presse

