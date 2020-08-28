Japanese PM Abe steps down over health

Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe wearing a face mask arrives at the prime minister's office in Tokyo on August 28, 2020. Abe is expected to hold a press conference on August 28 to discuss his health after two recent sets of medical checks that fuelled growing speculation about his wellbeing. Kazuhiro Nogi, AFP



Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe stepped down Friday over health problems, ending his record time in power just as Japan announced new measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Abe, 65, made the announcement following resignation rumors triggered by two recent surprise hospital visits for unspecified medical checks.

In recent days, senior government officials had suggested he would serve out the rest of his remaining year in office.

A year into his first term in 2007, Abe had stepped down over health problems. He was then diagnosed with ulcerative colitis, which he said upon return to office in 2012 was under control with the help of new medication.

Earlier Friday, talk of his possible resignation had sent Tokyo stocks tumbling.

During his term, Abe had traveled to the Philippines several times, including an official visit in July 2013 where he met with then President Benigno Aquino III, and a January 2017 trip where he met with President Rodrigo Duterte and even visited the latter's home in Davao City.

It was also during Abe's tenure that the Philippines and Japan signed a joint declaration to bolster the two countries' strategic partnership, including joint training exercises to ensure "maritime safety and security" in the contested South China Sea.

- with reports from Agence France-Presse

