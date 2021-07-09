After deadly 'misencounter', PNP and PDEA issue unified guidelines in anti-drug ops

Members of the National Bureau of Investigation on February 25, 2021 conduct a separate investigation on the shooting "misencounter" between the PNP and the PDEA at a fastfood chain's parking lot in Quezon City last February 24. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA - The Philippine National Police (PNP) and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) have come up with unified guidelines during operations against illegal drugs, months following a deadly "misencounter" between the two law enforcement agencies.

In a statement on Friday, PNP Chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said the Unified Coordination Guidelines in the Conduct of Anti-Illegal Drugs Operations would try preventing "miscoordination and other related lapses in judgment in the future anti-illegal drugs operations."

The shootout between the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the police in late February killed 4 people and injured several others.

"Ito ay isang mabisang instrumento upang lalong mapalakas ang aming ugnayan dahil ito ay magiging matibay na panuntunan ng PNP at PDEA hindi lamang ngayon kung hindi pati na rin sa mga darating pang taon,” Eleazar was quoted as saying.

(This is an effective instrument to boost our communications and strengthen the guidelines of PNP and PDEA in the future.)

Eleazar also warned that law enforcement personnel who fail to follow the protocol would be punished.

Meanwhile, PDEA Director General Wilkins Villanueva said it took his agency and PNP some 2 months to finalize the guidelines.

One of the provisions, according to the statement, include the "effective supervision of immediate commanders."

Villanueva added that with the protocol, the anti-illegal drug operations would lead to transparency and efficiency of law enforcement personnel.

"Ito ang wala for more than 19 years sa ating drug law enforcement at ngayon lang nabigyan ng tugon ang pangangailangan sa proper coordination and clear-cut policy,” he explained.

(This is what's missing in our drug law enforcement for over 19 years, which gives focus to proper coordination and clear cut policy)

The shootout in February happened near a mall in Quezon City, sending people scampering for safety while halting traffic on the busy thoroughfare.

WATCH