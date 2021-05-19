Near misencounter between PDEA, PNP due to miscommunication - Eleazar

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - Last week's near misencounter between operatives of Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency and Quezon City Police District was due to miscommunication, the Philippine National Police said Wednesday.

"Actually, there was a coordination made by the PNP, as well as the PDEA coordinating with the concerned police station, but there was a miscommunication," PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar told ANC.

"We found out that the coordination made by the PNP, based on their arrangement, is that the area of operation is the whole of Quezon City, which shouldn't be the case," he said, adding it should have been specific.

To prevent such incidents from happening again, Eleazar said they would be coming up with unified guidelines for anti-drug operations.

On Friday, operatives of QCPD and PDEA conducted anti-drug operations at the same time at a mall in Fairview, Quezon City.

This came a few months after an incident in February where PDEA agents and police officers were caught in a shootout, leaving 4 dead.

"Mabuti na lamang kahit papaano dito sa second incident, hindi nagkaroon ng armed encounter. Walang nasaktan. Walang nasugatan. Walang namatay. Kung nagkataon, malaking problema 'yon," Eleazar said.

(Good thing there was no armed encounter in the second incident. No one got hurt. No one died. It would have been a huge problem.)

"This could serve another lesson for us. Dapat natuto na tayo noong una eh (We should have learned the first time)," he added.

RELATED VIDEO