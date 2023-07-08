Photo from PNP-IMEG

MANILA — Two active-duty police officers and 3 civilians were arrested Thursday in an entrapment operation conducted by the Philippine National Police-Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (PNP-IMEG) in Dasmariñas, Cavite.

Police said the suspects were nabbed after receiving money in exchange for not filing an attempted rape case against an Egyptian.

According to the complaint the IMEG received, one of the suspected policemen went to the house of the Egyptian along with the supposed rape victim.

There, the cop allegedly asked the Egyptian how much he can pay as a settlement so that an attempted rape case won’t be filed against him.

The Egyptian insisted he did not commit the crime.

The suspects demanded P200,000 from him at the end of their conversation.

During the entrapment, police handed the suspects 2 genuine pieces of P1,000 bills with 110 pieces of P1,000 boodle money before arresting them.

Also seized from the men were 3 pistols with 4 magazines, a marine rifle, 2 cellphones, 2 shoulder bags, an air gun, and a sedan.

The suspects are now detained at the IMEG Custodial Facility in Camp Crame, Quezon City.

Police Maj. Marie Tacorda, officer-in-charge of the IMEG public information office, said via text message that the suspects have undergone inquest proceedings.