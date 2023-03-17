Home > News 2 arrested for allegedly extorting PAL ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 18 2023 03:20 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two persons are arrested for extorting P11 million from Philippine Airlines. One of them is a former consultant for the flag carrier. Niko Baua reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber The World Tonight, ANC Read More: Philippine Airlines PAL extortion /video/business/03/18/23/ph-shares-end-week-higher-amid-silicon-valley-bank-rescue/video/news/03/18/23/marawi-residents-set-to-vote-in-plebiscite-for-new-villages/video/news/03/18/23/mindoro-oil-spill-spreads-to-more-areas/video/news/03/18/23/teves-given-deadline-to-return-home-amid-criminal-raps/life/03/18/23/friends-family-now-offers-pastries-with-a-filipino-twist