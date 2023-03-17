Home  >  News

2 arrested for allegedly extorting PAL

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 18 2023 03:20 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Two persons are arrested for extorting P11 million from Philippine Airlines. One of them is a former consultant for the flag carrier. Niko Baua reports. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 17, 2023
Read More:  Philippine Airlines   PAL   extortion  