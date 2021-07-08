5 food riders scammed; asked to deliver chicken, pizza to Manila mayor's office

MANILA - Five food delivery drivers were allegedly scammed on Thursday after they were asked to deliver pizza, chicken and lechon to Manila City Mayor Francisco "Isko Moreno" Domagoso's office.

Each transaction amounted to about P1,000, according to information from Manila's Public Information Office (Manila PIO).

The incident has been reported to the Cybercrime Division of the Manila Police District, said Julius Leonen, chief of the Manila PIO.

"Binayaran po ni Mayor lahat ng food delivery na ito at ipinamahagi po sa mga empleyado," he said.

(Mayor paid for the food deliveries and gave it to city hall employees.)

"We will coordinate with the mobile delivery apps regarding this matter," he added.

Domagoso called on the public to stop scamming food delivery riders, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Huwag na natin sila i-prank, pagtripan o i-harass sa mga pekeng deliveries natin. This is not a laughing matter," he said in a statement.

(Let us not prank them, play tricks on them or harass them with these fake deliveries. This is not a laughing matter.)

"Huwag po natin silang lokohin. May kanya-kanya silang pamilya na binubuhay. Wala silang masamang intensyon kundi kumita lang nang tapat," he said.

(We should not dupe them. They need to earn for their families. They have no ill intentions aside from earning from an honest living.)

The Manila mayor is the latest high-profile victim of food delivery scams that rose during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier this week, actress Kris Bernal sought help from Grab Philippines after 23 fake bookings arrived at her home address over the weekend.

In January, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian's credit card was hacked to purchase P1 million worth of food through an online delivery app.

