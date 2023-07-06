MANILA — The Commission on Audit (COA) warned the Philippine Ports Authority that 3.925 million square meters of land and reclaimed land recorded in its books and valued at P73.548 billion remain untitled.

In the 2022 audit report on the PPA, state auditors said the parcels of land were not supported by Original Certificate of Titles or Transfer Certificate of Titles (O/TCT).

“Absence of the O/TCT to prove ownership exposes the land to counterclaim of ownership from third parties and renders the ownership of the land uncertain,” the audit team said.

The auditors said that land areas under Port Management Office National Capital Region (PMO NCR) South totaling 1.4 million square meters valued at P41.52 billion includes 606,74- square meter port area property valued at P10.92 billion.

The audit report noted that the land is also being claimed by the Government Service Insurance System and is recorded in its books of accounts at P17.2 billion pesos, which overstates the assets of the government as it is also recorded in the books of the PPA.

Parcels of land with a total area of 4,627 square meters covered under the South Harbor Expanded Port Zone with a book value of P166.58 million is also under dispute by the National Power Corporation.

The auditors recommended that the PPA expedite the submission of all the necessary documentation for the processing of the titles of the lands.

The PPA management however told the audit team that the land dispute is not only their sole discretion but they have also committed to resolve the issues.

The PPA added that a special committee has been created to monitor the status of titling and they are in close coordination with government offices such as the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the PMOs NCR North and South and the GSIS.

“COA - GSIS issued a letter to the GSIS to derecognize from their books and for PPA to recognize the subject property,” the auditors said.