COA: PCO’s P26 million terminal leave benefits lacked justification

MANILA -- The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the overpayment of P25.75 million terminal leave pay without documents and P1.02 million terminal leave benefits without the necessary deductions to separated employees of the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

The audit team noted that the P25.752 million terminal leave pay and monetization of leave credits lacked the necessary documents such as Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth, letters of resignation, affidavit forms to deduct all financial obligations, among others.

“The non-submission of the required supporting documents on the payment of terminal leave benefits and monetization of leave credits casted doubt on the transactions’ validity and regularity,” the audit team said.

The PCO management told the audit team, however, that the they will be submitting the documents for all the paid vouchers to strictly comply with COA rules.

The P1.02 million terminal leave benefits meantime were paid to employees without the deduction of forfeited leaves caused by the negligence of the PCO human resources office.

“As a public servant, the performance of duties with the utmost degree of excellence, professionalism, intelligence and skill is expected in order not to hamper the operations of the government agencies or cause wastage of government funds, as well as, extend better services for the Filipino people,” the audit team said.

The audit team did not specify whether the separated employees were from the Duterte administration or the Marcos administration who came in after the first half of 2022.

OTHER ISSUE

The audit report also reminded the PCO against the holding of multiple offices or employment in government which is strictly prohibited under the 1987 Constitution.

State auditors noted that former PCO secretary Martin Andanar designated on January 18, 2021 a then PCO assistant secretary as acting executive director of Radio Television Malacanang or RTVM.

The unnamed official held both positions until the end of the term of Duterte administration officials on June 30, 2022.

The audit team noted that two or more appointments are prohibited “unless otherwise provided in the Constitution”, as in the case of the Vice President being appointed as a cabinet member or the Secretary of Justice being appointed as ex-officio member of the Judicial and Bar Council.

“Thus, appointive officials' designations would be unlawful and annulled if they violated the 1987 Constitution's prohibition on holding multiple offices or employments,” the audit team said.

The auditors recommended to the current PCO management, currently headed by Sec. Cheloy Garafil, to refrain from designating any PCO appointive officials to hold multiple offices and strictly comply with the Constitution.

“Management took note of the recommendation and appreciated the guidance given,” the audit team said.

A copy of the report was received by the office of Secretary Garafil on June 16, 2023.