Marcos to sign Maharlika Fund before SONA, LEDAC identifies priority bills

The Batasang Pambansa in Quezon City on July 25, 2022, prior to the first State of the Nation Address of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Ahead of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s second State of the Nation Address (SONA) on July 24, the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) chaired by the President on Wednesday identified at least 20 bills that should be passed before the end of the year.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, who was present in the meeting, told Palace reporters in a phone interview that included in the list are two new measures proposed by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

One is the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act or the AFASA bill, which aims to address cybercrimes.

“I think this is for, to deter cybercriminal. Ito po yata kapag may problem on phishing as well as money mules that will be penalized by the law,” Pangandaman said.

She noted that the AFASA bill from the House of Representatives was approved on third reading on May 8, 2023, and was transmitted to the Senate on May 9. A counterpart bill was filed by Sen. Grace Poe.

Aside from AFASA bill, also identified as a priority measure is the Bank Deposit Secrecy bill to help address “money laundering cases, problems on terrorism” among others.

“If there's court cases really need evidence or documents that will show that there are problems or merong talagang issue with regards to money, so the Bangko Sentral can open their accounts but it is only Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas ha, only exclusive for use of Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and maybe shared only with the SEC, PDIC, AMLC, DOJ and other courts,” Pangandaman said.

The budget secretary also listed 18 bills that are still considered priority legislation, all of which had been mentioned by Marcos during his first SONA.

These are the following.

1. Amendments of the BOT Law/PPP bill

2. National Disease Prevention Management Authority

3. Internet Transactions Act/E-Commerce Law

4. Medical Reserve Corps

5. Virology Institute of the Philippines

6. Mandatory ROTC and NSTP

7. Revitalizing the Salt Industry

8. Valuation Reform

9. E-Government/E-Governance Act

10. Ease of Paying Taxes

11. National Government Rightsizing Program

12. Unified System of Separation, Retirement and Pension of MUPS

13. LGU Income Classification

14. Waste-to-Energy bill

15. New Philippine Passport Act

16. Magna Carta of Filipino Seafarers

17. National Employment Action Plan

18. Amendments to the Anti-Agricultural Smuggling Act

MAHARLIKA

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is also expected to sign the Maharlika Investment Fund before his upcoming SONA, Pangandaman said.

The Presidential Communications Office (PCO) earlier confirmed that Palace already received a copy of the enrolled bill on Tuesday.

“The economic team, we were pushing for the signing hopefully before the SONA,” she said.

Marcos earlier guaranteed that he would immediately sign the Maharlika bill the moment the legislative measure reaches his office.