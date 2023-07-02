Sara thanks Marcos as tandem marks first year in office

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte join the Department of Public Works and Highways in unveiling a road development project during the inauguration of the Davao City Coastal Bypass Road Project (Segment A) in Davao City on July 1, 2023. The project aims to strengthen Davao City’s road network by reducing travel time from the Taril Area to the city proper and serve as an alternative route to Davao–Cotabato Road and ABS-CBN Diversion Road to ease traffic congestion from the Central Business District. Alfred Frias, PNA/file

MANILA — Vice President Sara Duterte on Sunday thanked her former running mate President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. as their tandem marked its first year in office.

In a statement, Duterte said she thanked Marcos for his support for the programs of both her office and the Department of Education (DepEd), where she sits as concurrent secretary.

"Ang Office of the Vice President at ang Department of Education ay nagpapasalamat... sa ating Pangulo sa kanyang suporta sa ating mga programa para sa ating mga kababayan sa buong Pilipinas at sa mga kabataang Pilipino," she said.

She also called being part of the Marcos administration an "honor" as it continued to improve the Philippines' standings across a wide range of issues, including the economy, agriculture, infrastructure, education, and foreign relations.

"Nananawagan ako sa lahat ng ating mga kababayan na suportahan ang administrasyon ni Pangulong Marcos upang maisakaturapan ang mga adhikain nito para sa ating lahat," Duterte said.

"Sana ay mas palakasin pa natin ang ating pagkakaisa — at gamitin natin itong sandata upang malampasan ang mga darating na hamon sa atin bilang isang bansa," she added.

Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, tied up with Marcos during the 2022 elections to form the "Uniteam" tandem, where they won both the presidential and vice-presidential races through a majority vote.

It was the first time since 2004 that both candidates for the country's top positions came from the same ticket.

Analysts previously described Marcos' first year in office as "mediocre," filled with missed opportunities and distractions in Congress.

"What I meant by a mediocre performance by the President, it's that until now wala tayong makita o marinig sa kanyang administrasyon na isang blueprint kung paano patatakbuhin at sosolusyonan ang problema sa bansa," Philippine Political Science Association outgoing president Dennis Coronacion said.

Marcos also marked a year since serving as concurrent agriculture secretary, which had been hounded by anomalies in the sugar and onion industries.

Aries Arugay of the University of the Philippines earlier gave Marcos an incomplete grade in evaluating his performance as agriculture chief, to which the President agreed.

"I agree with him. We are not done. Ang dami pa nating gagawin, there are many, many things that we still need to do. We have to undo 30, 35, almost 40 years of neglect when it comes to the agricultural sector," Marcos had said.

—with reports from Job Manahan, Pia Gutierrez, and Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

