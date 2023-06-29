'Incomplete' grade as Agri chief? Marcos agrees

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. presides during a full cabinet meeting in Malacañang Palace on Thursday, June 22, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool/File

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. agreed on Thursday with the "incomplete" grade given to him by an analyst on his first-year performance as concurrent Secretary of Agriculture.

In an interview in Pasay City, Marcos said that a year into his term, there is still a lot more to be done, particularly in the agriculture sector.

Aries Arugay of the University of the Philippines in an earlier interview gave Marcos an incomplete grade for his first year in office as Secretary of Agriculture, saying that he has not done enough to address the many problems in the sector.

"I saw a report earlier this morning where one of the economists said the grade that I will give for the President is incomplete. I agree with him. We are not done. Ang dami pa nating gagawin, there are many, many things that we still need to do. We have to undo 30, 35, almost 40 years of neglect when it comes to the agricultural sector," he said.

Marcos however believes that his administration has been able to make significant achievements in his first year in office, saying he put in place the basic elements for an agile and resilient economy.

"We continue to work on the economy to make sure that our basics, our macro-economic basics are in place, we are still fighting with inflation, talagang yan ang isa sa panay na pinakamalaking problema na kinakaharap natin, lahat ng maari nating gawin ay ginagawa natin, para hindi masyadong mahirapan ang ating bayan,” he continued.

When he was still campaigning for the presidency, Marcos promised to bring down the cost of rice to around P20 per kilo.

His stint at the DA meanwhile was also marked by a surge in the price of sugar, and a spike in the cost of onions, both of which contributed to pushing inflation to a 14-year high of 8.7 percent in January.

Inflation has started to ease since then, sliding to 6.1 percent in May.