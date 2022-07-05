EU invites Marcos Jr. to visit Brussels

European Council President Charles Michel has invited President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to visit Brussels, Belgium.

Michel was unable to attend the inauguration of Marcos Jr. last week. In a letter, he invited the new Philippine president to visit Brussels to talk about bilateral relations and other issues.

"We have much to discuss, from our bilateral relations, EU-ASEAN ties, and wider foreign policy issues, to our support for the rules-based international order," Michel wrote in his letter.

The letter was personally relayed to Marcos Jr. by EU Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron during the former's inauguration.

The EU has also expressed hope Marcos Jr. would participate in the upcoming EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit in Brussels in December.

Marcos Jr. was sworn in as the 17th President of the Philippines on June 30, completing the decades-long restoration of his family back to Malacañang.

Marcos, 64, won the May elections with 31 million votes, making him the first majority president since 1986, when a popular uprising toppled the 2-decade rule of his father, Ferdinand Marcos Sr.

