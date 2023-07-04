Congressional probe on tourism video blunder inevitable - solon

MANILA — A congressional inquiry over the supposed lapses in the country's tourism campaign video is inevitable, a lawmaker said Tuesday.

According to Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, the "Love the Philippines" tourism video has drawn a bad image for the country and placed the Department of Tourism in a tight spot.

"Sa ngayon, makikita mo naman ang mga statements, mga press release they are contradictory. So, a congressional inquiry will definitely be inevitable in this case. In the meantime, I don't think that the flaw is irreversible," he told ANC's "Headstart".

Salceda, who chairs the House ways and means panel, said he would move on from the issue, for now.

"Para sa akin, move on na dapat ako, move forward. My attitude now is really to help her (Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco), help the DOT kasi tayo rin nasasaktan," he said.

"We keep shooting ourselves in our own foot by you know receiving with this controversy that gets highlighted globally and shows a very difficult position for the Philippines."

He earlier called out the tourism department for failing to include Albay's Mayon Volcano in the country's latest marketing campaign.

Under the 2023 General Appropriations Act, some P1.27 billion were earmarked for DOT's promotion activities, of which P250 million would be used for branding campaigns, Salceda said.

The DOT has said it would terminate its contract with ad agency DDB Philippines, which it tapped to create the country's tourism branding campaign.

DDB meanwhile said the presentation, which drew flak on social media over the weekend, was intended to be a "mood video to excite internal stakeholders about the campaign."

But Salceda doubts the agency's explanation.

"The bid was awarded in March, indicating the contract by now is in its fourth month, making it unlikely the video was initial. In short, sinungaling ang DDB," he said.

DDB has "profusely apologized" to Frasco, adding that it would "take full responsibility" for the alleged blunder.