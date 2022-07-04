Dengue cases rise in 7 regions: DOH

MANILA - Dengue cases increased in 7 regions from May to June this year, the Department of Health said Monday.

Mimaropa, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Davao region, Bangsamoro and the Cordilleras showed an increasing trend from May 8 to June 18, the DOH said.

Some 13,075 cases were recorded from May 8 to June 18, with the highest number of cases in Central Luzon (1,826 cases or 14 percent), Central Visayas (1,570 cases or 12 percent), and the Cordilleras (1,175 cases or 9 percent), according to DOH data.

All regions except Ilocos region and Caraga exceeded the alert/epidemic threshold for the past four weeks.

A total of 51,622 dengue cases were reported from January 1 to June 18, the DOH said. This is 58 percent higher versus some 32,610 cases reported during the same period in 2021.

Of the latest figure, most dengue cases were reported from Central Luzon (6,641 cases or 13 percent), Central Visayas (6,361 cases or 12 percent), and Zamboanga Peninsula (4,767 cases or 9 percent).

A total of 239 deaths were reported so far this year or a case fatality rate of 0.5 percent, the DOH said. The deaths were reported in:

January: 40

February: 37

March: 34

April: 47

May: 62

June: 19

The DOH reiterated that the public must continuously observe and practice the following '4S strategies':

Search and destroy breeding places

Secure self-protection

Seek early consultation, and

Support fogging/spraying in hotspot areas

