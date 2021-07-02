Moreno orders probe, filing of case vs gov't nurse caught selling Sinovac jabs

The GABMMC nurse was caught in an entrapment operation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday. Screengrab, ABS-CBN News footage

MANILA — Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno on Friday ordered the Gat Andres Bonifacio Medical Center (GABMMC) to conduct a probe after one of its nurses was caught in unauthorized selling of COVID-19 vaccines.

Moreno asked GABMMC Director Dr. Ted Martin to conduct administrative proceedings and "file appropriate administrative charges" against the male nurse.

"Harapin niya ang kanyang kaso sa husgado," Moreno said.

The Manila City LGU clarified that vaccines allegedly being sold by the group "are not sourced from the supply of the Manila Health Department."

It added that their supplies are "highly regulated and highly controlled by the LGU."

The nurse was caught in an entrapment operation by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on Wednesday.

Aside from the nurse, a medical technologist and a Chinese national were also arrested for selling Sinovac vaccines.

