Marcos urged to create LGBTQ commission

To kick off the celebration of Pride Month, the Lagablab LGBTQI+ network held an equality rally at the Boy Scout Circle in Quezon City on June 2, 2023 to call for an end to discrimination and pass the SOGIE Equality Bill. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has assured members of the LGBTQIA+ community that the government will protect them against discrimination, saying every Filipino "should all be treated the same."

"We in the Philippines, ang habol lang naman talaga natin is that everybody is treated [equally], not for any other thing— not for race, not for creed, not for orientation— but just as Filipinos. This government, that's what it's trying to do," Marcos said Thursday during a meeting with members of LGBT Pilipinas, a group which backed his presidential bid last year.

In the meeting, LGBT Pilipinas lobbied for representation in the bureaucracy by proposing the creation of an advisory body or commission on LGBTQIA+ affairs under the Office of the President.

The group sought the support of First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos in endorsing its proposal.

The First Lady said her husband would likely approve the proposal.

“Knowing my husband, I’m sure he will grant the wish because he knows that you all campaigned for him and he wouldn’t be there without you guys... So, thank you very much. I think it’s our way of giving back to those who helped him in the election,” she said.

Marcos said he believes Filipinos are tolerant towards each other's differences.

"Pagkatao yung tinitingnan natin, hindi yung kung ano-ano pa. That's the principle that we follow with this administration and with this government... As long as we stay true to the idea, that basta Pinoy— Pinoy 'yan, eh. Wala nang ano 'yan. No questions asked. That's it. We should all be treated the same. That's what we're continuing to try to do," he said.

A report published in 2021 by UCLA School of Law’s Williams Institute ranked the Philippines at 36th out of 175 nations in terms of accepting the lLBTQIA community.

The SOGIE bill, a measure against discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, has been pending in both houses of Congress amid oppositions from religious groups.