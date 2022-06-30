Home  >  News

Tradition remains: Duterte meets Marcos in Malacanang for turnover

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Jun 30 2022 11:03 AM

MANILA — President-elect Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. is back at Malacañang Palace, this time as incoming chief executive, decades after the ouster of his father in 1986. 

The incoming Philippine leader walked up the Palace's grand staircase, a symbol of his ascension to power. 

A smiling Marcos then greeted President Rodrigo Duterte, who was wearing a face mask, and shook his hands. The two chatted for a while before Duterte led Marcos, Jr. to sign the guest book. 

The outgoing President earlier urged Marcos, Jr. to continue his projects that would make the Filipino public "happy" and push forward with the developments in the transport sector, most especially railways. 

 

