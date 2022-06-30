Jose Faustino, Jr. Photo from Armed Forces of the Philippines Facebook Page/file

MANILA — Jose Faustino Jr., the officer-in-charge of the Department of National Defense (DND), has tested positive for COVID-19 again but remained without symptoms, his office said Thursday.

Faustino, a former Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, first tested positive for the coronavirus in August last year.

"Faustino came into close contact with a COVID-positive individual during one of his many engagements and consultations prior to his assumption today, June 30, as OIC, DND," Director Arsenio Andolong, spokesman of the department, said.

In light of Faustino contracting the disease, Andolong said the transition ceremony will be conducted virtually.

It can be watched live on Friday, July 1, starting at 9:30 a.m. on the DND's official Facebook page.

Faustino, who is already fully vaccinated and boosted against the respiratory disease, will temporarily perform his duties while in isolation, Andolong said.

He will physically report for work after complying with the prescribed quarantine period, he added.

Faustino was named President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Secretary of National Defense but would first work as an undersecretary due to technicalities.

