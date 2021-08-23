Philippine military chief Lt. Gen. Jose C. Faustino, Jr. Photo from Armed Forces of the Philippines Facebook page.

MANILA - Armed Forces (AFP) chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino, Jr. tested positive for COVID-19, he confirmed on Monday.

Faustino, in a statement, said he received his RT-PCR result Monday.

"Fortunately, I am fully vaccinated and in high spirits to continue performing my job, albeit in quarantine," Faustino bared.

The military chief said he will remain in command while in isolation.

"In fact, I intend to join virtually the Western Mindanao Command change of command ceremony tomorrow," he said.

Faustino called on the public to get vaccinated against COVID-19 "whenever and wherever they can."

The Philippines earlier listed logged 18,332 new COVID-19 patients, its highest number of fresh cases in a single day since the coronavirus was first detected in the country in January last year.

The country has registered a total of 1,857,646 infections, based on data from the Department of Health (DOH).

RELATED VIDEO