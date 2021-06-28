Duterte OKs creation of one more district in Bataan

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has signed into law a measure to create a new and third legislative district in Bataan province, based on a document that Malacañang released on Monday.

In next year's national elections, Bataan will be reapportioned into the following 3 districts, from the current 2, according to Republic Act 11553 that Duterte signed last Thursday.

First District

Hermosa

Orami

Samal

Abucay

Second District

Balanga City

Orion

Pilar

Limay

Third District

Bagac

Morong

Dinalupihan

Mariveles

"The incumbent Representatives of the Province of Bataan shall continue to hold office until the new Representatives have been elected and qualified," said Duterte.

He directed the Commission on Election to issue necessary regulations within 60 days of the law’s approval.

"The additional district ensures a more effective delivery of unparalleled public services, and the Bataan electorate can look forward to a more responsive governance from their elected representatives," Sen. Francis Tolentino, Chairman of the Committee on Local Government and sponsor of the measure earlier said.

Duterte recently created new districts in Bulacan and Rizal provinces, and Caloocan City.

