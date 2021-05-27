More House members by 2022: Duterte OKs creation of more districts in Bulacan, Caloocan

President Rodrigo Duterte at an event at the Malacañang Golf (Malago) Clubhouse in Malacañang Park, Manila on May 19, 2021. Robinson Niñal, Presidential Photo/File

MANILA — President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the creation of more legislative districts in Bulacan province and Caloocan City, showed documents Malacañang released Thursday, adding two more slots for Congress in the next elections.

In Republic Act 11545, Duterte reapportioned the first district of Caloocan City into two legislative districts, effective in the 2022 elections.

Home to about 1.5 million people, Caloocan is the fourth most populous Philippine city.

null null

Duterte also approved RA 11546, which would reapportion Bulacan into 6 legislative districts, up from the current 5 districts, to take effect in next year's elections.

The towns that will compose the 6 districts are on the file below.

null null

The creation of more legislative districts will give residents "a stronger and firmer voice in Congress with their additional representation" and "ensure highly-empowered local governance," the sponsor of the bills, Sen. Francis Tolentino, earlier said.

Meanwhile, Duterte also gave the green light to the conversion of Calaca in Batangas province into a component city under RA 11544.

The President said the city would have "corporate powers", including to sue and be sued, and to acquire real or personal property, among others.