MANILA — The Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) has filed a fresh complaint before the International Labor Organization (ILO), citing cases of alleged “threats” and “red-tagging” against members of the organization.

Among those cited is a recent memorandum issued by the Department of Education (DepEd), which ACT perceives as an effort to “profile” teachers affiliated with their organization and “union-bust."

“We write to bring to your attention serious cases of continuing attacks, threats and red-tagging perpetrated by the representatives of the government of the Philippines particularly by the Vice President and Education Department Secretary Sara Duterte-Carpio against ACT- Philippines and its affiliate organizations,” the letter of complaint read.

It is signed by ACT Philippines Secretary-General Raymond Basilio.

“The blatant attacks against ACT Philippines is systematic and recurring under the on-going anti-insurgency efforts of the states’ military agency. This said anti-urgency campaign of the Philippines is primarily implemented by the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC) where Sec. Duterte-Carpio is a Co-Vice Chairperson,” the letter added.

DepEd issued last June 14 a memorandum, requesting its regional directors and school division superintendents to submit a complete list of teachers affiliated with ACT, who are enrolled on the agency’s automatic payroll deduction system.

But the agency’s spokesperson, Usec. Michael Poa, strongly denied the memo is intended for profiling or red tagging ACT members.

He noted that DepEd issued a similar request for members of other groups, who avail of the APDS, in an effort to consolidate these records at the central office.

Poa explained, this is to fast track the delivery of services and response to complaints over “inaccurate, questionable and unwarranted salary deductions for loan remittances and membership dues”.

DepEd on Monday said it respects the rights of the organization, and is ready to respond to complaints.

ACT also called on the ILO to intervene and help protect the independence of unions in the Philippines and its members to freely organize, and negotiate without fear from the government.

“In addition, we ask you to call on the Philippine government through its instrumentalities to stop the attacks and prosecute those who are behind these anti-union activities, programs and policies. We are hopeful that you will monitor the situation and bring the necessary interventions,” the letter said.

“We are resolute that the administration of Pres. Ferdinand Marcos Jr. should be held responsible for all the attacks against ACT-Philippines as he is mandated to ensure the implementation of international labor articles of covenant under 1948 CO87- Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention, the Convention on Freedom to Collectively Bargain/Negotiate and all other international standards the Philippines is a party/signatory,” it added.

