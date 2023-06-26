Teachers hold a rally in front of the Department of Education in Pasig City on Feb. 14, 2023. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — The Alliance of Concerned Teachers said Monday it would lodge another complaint before the International Labor Organization over the alleged profiling operations of the Department of Education against its members.

ACT chairperson Vladimer Quetua called the June 14 memorandum of DepEd a systemic harassment of its members.

The order instructs all regional directors and schools division superintendents to submit a complete list of teachers affiliated with ACT, who are availing of DepEd’s automatic payroll deduction system (APDS).

"Hindi kami matatakot no," Quetua told ANC's "Headstart".

"Tuloy-tuloy ang aming pangangalampag hindi lamang sa bansa natin kundi sa international na korte kasi kailangang marinig ito eh.

"Kasi ayaw nating maulit 'yung tuloy-tuloy na pananakot at basically ayaw nating sikilin 'yung paguu-unyon natin," he added.

(We will not be cowed. We will continue opposing this not just locally, but before the international court. We don't want unions to be stifled.)

Vice President Sara Duterte, also the education secretary, previously accused ACT of having ties with communist groups.

In April, ACT filed a complaint against Duterte before ILO over the latter's supposed red-tagging remarks.

Meanwhile, the education department strongly denied ACT's harassment claims.

"It was really taken out of context in a way because we are not asking for a list of members of ACT or members of other organizations in general," Education Undersecretary Michael Poa also told "Headstart".

"We are only asking for those members that are availing of our APDS... It cannot be profiling because we are not asking for new information here," he added.

Over the weekend, DepEd also said ACT's claims were "patently absurd, distorted, and followed no logic."

The agency said consolidating the list of those who avail of APDS was meant to centralize, connect, update, and improve the Department’s Human Resource Systems.

"This is especially relevant amidst the regular complaints from employees over inaccurate, questionable, and unwarranted salary deductions for loan remittances and membership dues," DepEd said.

"It is well-within its authority and even incumbent upon DepEd to look into the complaints made by its employees and to ensure that their welfare and rights are protected," it added.