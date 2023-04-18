Teachers assist students at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes on August 22, 2022. Thousands of students flocked to schools as face-to-face classes resumed after two years of suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — A lawmaker on Tuesday urged President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to certify as urgent bills seeking to increase the salaries and benefits of private and public school teachers, as well government employees.

Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) party-list Rep. France Castro suggested that this would serve as a timely gift for workers ahead of the Labor Day on May 1.

"Kung may pagmamahal siya sa workers, at employees, sana i-certify na niya as urgent itong mga panukalang batas para mapag-usapan na. Mayroon na lamang ilang buwan bago matapos ang buwan na ito," she stressed in an online press conference.

"Hinihiling natin kay Pangulong Marcos sana i-prioritize nila ang government employees, kahit ang pivate sector workers sa pagtaas ng sahod," she added.

Castro noted that more than 50 bills have been filed to increase the salary of teachers.

She personally filed a measure to raise the salary of public school teachers to Salary Grade 15 whose monthly salary ranges from P36,000 to P39,000 from the current Salary Grade 11 of P27,000 to P29,000.

The government is currently implementing fourth and the last tranche of the Salary Standardization law which provides for increments in salaries for government employees, including public school teachers.

Ruby Bernardo, ACT-NCR Union President, stressed that the the salary increases have not been enough to cover for all their personal expenses.

"Kung mayroon pong nabudol sa usapin ng sahod, ay kami po iyan, kahit po sa usapin ng salary standardization law," she said.

"Marami kaming abono sa gastos sa mga paaralan...delayed pa ang aming mga benepisyo," she added.

Moises Jusoy, a lecturer from the Polytechnic University of the Philippines, also stressed that lecturers in the state universities and colleges (SUCs) were also in need of salary adjustments.

They should receive Salary Grade 16 or at least 46,000 a month, he said.

"Ang mahal ng commodities ano, sa commute palang ay ang taas ng pamasahe," he noted.

