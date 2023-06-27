Alleged gunman in slay of Oriental Mindoro journalist surrenders

MANILA — The alleged gunman in the death of Oriental Mindoro radio broadcaster Cresenciano Aldevino "Cris" Bundoquin surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation on Tuesday evening.

Suspect Isabelo Lopez Bautista and his wife were presented to the media by Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez of the Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS).

Itinanggi daw ng itinuturong gunman na si Isabelo Bautista ang paratang laban sa kanya. Ayon kay Usec. Gutierrez mananatili sa kustodiya ng NBI si Bautista pero pwede naman siya umuwi dahil wala pa naman kaso naisasampa sa kanya @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/O3nbaWUfgr — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) June 27, 2023

Bautista declined to be interviewed but Gutierrez said the alleged gunman denied allegations that he pulled the trigger.

"Gusto niyang makipag tulungan na malinawan nang husto itong nangyari sa Mindoro, 'yung pagkamatay ng ating kapatid sa hanapbuhay na si na Cris Bundoquin," said Gutierrez.

Gutierrez said Bautista had just arrived from the province on Tuesday and went directly to the NBI. Bautista was initially reluctant to surrender, reportedly saying that he fears for his family's security.

"Noong una kasi medyo natakot siya. Meron nag-advise sa kaniya na 'pag ngayon ka sumuko e lahat ng ebidensya sa iyo nakaturo ... Napilitan daw siya muna magtago and siguro nakapag isip-isip siya na mas mabuti sumurrender na lang," Gutierrez explained.

Itinuturong gunman sa pagpaslang sa Oriental Mindoro radio commentator na si Cresenciano “Cris” Bundoquin sumuko sa NBI NCR ayon kay Undersecretary Paul Gutierrez, executive director ng Presidential Task Force on Media Security (PTFoMS) @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Hk8G0yIGxB — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) June 27, 2023

Since no case has been filed against Bautista, he is free to go home. He, however, opted to stay at the NBI.

"Siya po ay wala pang warrant of arrest and I think nasa piskal pa lang ata 'yung inihahandang kasong murder tsaka frustrated murder laban sa kaniya," Gutierrez said.

